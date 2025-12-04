<p>MLS and Argentina star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lionel-messi">Lionel Messi</a> stopped short of confirming he will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in an interview Thursday with ESPN.</p><p>The 38-year-old Inter Miami forward said he wants to help Argentina defend its 2022 crown in North America next summer.</p><p>"I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there," said Messi, who previously said he will play if his body holds up.</p>.Telangana CM Revanth Reddy likely to kick off friendly football match with Lionel Messi in Hyderabad.<p>"At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special," he added. "The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country -- especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way."</p><p>Messi, who will lead Inter Miami against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final on Saturday, acknowledged that the roster of talent -- younger talent -- is deep in Argentina and manager Lionel Scaloni will have tough decisions to make before the World Cup.</p><p>"New players keep appearing; aside from the ones already there, new faces keep coming in," the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said. "When a group is like this, it's easier for newcomers to fit in."</p><p>Messi has played in five World Cups for Argentina and holds the national team records for caps (196) and goals (115).</p>