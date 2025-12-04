Menu
'I hope I can be there': Lionel Messi on 2026 FIFA World Cup

'I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there,' said Messi, who previously said he will play if his body holds up.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 17:03 IST
Published 04 December 2025
FootballSports NewsLionel MessiFIFA

