In a first, female referee to officiate UEFA Super Cup

Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official to take charge of a major UEFA competition match when Liverpool face Chelsea in the Super Cup in Istanbul on Aug 14, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Frappart, 35, was the first female referee to officiate a French Ligue 1 match when she took charge of Amiens against Strasbourg in April and also became the first woman to be named in the pool of Ligue 1 referees for next season.

She also officiated the women's World Cup final last month, where the United States beat the Netherlands. Her assistants from that game in Lyon (Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neal) will be on the team of officials for UEFA's curtain-raiser to the season.

"The potential for women's football has no limits and I am delighted that Stephanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year's UEFA Super Cup," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/about-uefa/news/newsid=2617533.html.

"I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one's dream."

Switzerland's Nicole Petignat was the first female referee to officiate in UEFA matches when she was put in charge of three UEFA Cup qualifying round games between 2004 and 2009.

The Super Cup is an annual match played between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League. Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final last season while Chelsea defeated Arsenal in the Europa League final.