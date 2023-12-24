Manchester United saga ends with $1.3-billion Ratcliffe deal

Bloomberg first reported that the Glazers would consider selling a minority stake in the team, and that Ratcliffe had emerged as the front-runner.

According to a statement on Sunday:

-Ratcliffe will acquire 25 per cent of the Class B shares owned by the Glazer family and begin a tender offer for 25 per cent of the listed Class A shares

-Ratcliffe will invest $300 million into club

-New investors will get two board seats.

For much of the past year, Ratcliffe battled a rival offer from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the third son of Qatar’s former prime minister, for outright control of the club. But neither bidder could match co-chairs Joel and Avram Glazer desire to cement Manchester United as the world’s most expensive sporting asset.

The Qatari group had made it clear they would not overpay for the club. Before the bidding war began, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Qatar’s former prime minister and Sheikh Jassim’s father, told Bloomberg that he wasn’t a fan of football investments in the Premier League.

In October, the Qatari camp withdrew its offer, claimed to be around the £5 billion mark, but which likely included debt and host of funding extras such as redevelopment of the training ground. The Qatari’s relationship with Raine Group — the investment bank in charge of the sale — had deteriorated, according to people familiar with the matter.

It remains to be seen how Ratcliffe, a self-made billionaire, will manage the club alongside Joel and Avram Glazer, who inherited the team from their father Malcolm, who made a fortune from a range of investments including real estate and broadcasting.

The victory also cements Ratcliffe’s plans to build out a personal sporting empire after failing in a late attempt to buy Chelsea FC last year. Via his chemical giant Ineos, Ratcliffe also owns France’s Ligue 1 OGC Nice, the cycling group formerly known as Team Sky, and a stake in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team.