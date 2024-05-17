Home
Jugal Hansraj joins Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt in Lionsgate India's untitled project

'Exploring a dark and sinister side in this new role has been both exciting and challenging for me. It's like venturing into uncharted territory. I'm eagerly looking forward to sharing this journey with the audience and watching how it all unfolds,' Hansraj said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 13:32 IST
Mumbai: Actor Jugal Hansraj is the latest addition to Lionsgate India's upcoming action thriller project, the studio announced on Friday.

Hansraj, best known for starring in movies such as Mohabbatein, Salaam Namaste and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, will feature alongside Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt in the yet-untitled project.

"In a world where motives are hidden and chaos reigns, he is ready to burn. Venturing into uncharted territory for the first time with this role, in an upcoming project with @lionsgateindia," the studio posted on its official Instagram page. The 51-year-old actor said he is excited to explore his "dark and sinister side" with the new role.

"Exploring a dark and sinister side in this new role has been both exciting and challenging for me. It's like venturing into uncharted territory. I'm eagerly looking forward to sharing this journey with the audience and watching how it all unfolds," Hansraj said in a statement.

It is currently not known whether the project is a film or a series.

The actor was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was released in theatres in April.

Published 17 May 2024, 13:32 IST
