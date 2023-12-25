ISL: BFC, NorthEast share spoils

Bengaluru: Nestor Albiach’s late penalty was cancelled out by Sivasakthi Narayanan’s stoppage-time equaliser as NorthEast United drew Bengaluru FC 1-1 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.
Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza recalled Ryan Williams into the starting 11, while Juan Pedro Benali handed a start to Karnataka’s 19-year-old Macarton Louis Nickson.
There was a high-octane beginning to the match with chances for both teams. BFC nearly conceded an own goal in the third minute, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was alert to the danger. Javi Hernandez and Williams exchanged passes, but the former blazed his shot over.
Both sets of defences were kept busy throughout the first half. Shankar Sampingiraj filled in ably for Aleksandar Jovanovic, who was substituted due to an injury. NorthEast’s full-backs Sorasisham Dinesh Singh and Buanthanglun Samte denied space for Bengaluru’s wingers to cross in.
Barely thirty seconds into the second half, Chhetri squandered a golden chance. Both goalkeepers then got into the act, Gurpreet palmed Jithin MS’s swerving shot away. Mirshad denied Williams with a fine save after the Australian ghosted past Michael Zabaco.
Benali turned to the bench and brought on the mercurial Parthib Gogoi. Gogoi played a dangerous cross towards Nestor Albiach, who headed straight into Gurpreet’s palms.
Minutes later, the duo exchanged roles to near-lethal effect. Gogoi found himself free at the back post, but his diving header off Albiach’s cross fell agonisingly wide.
As the clock ticked past the 80th minute, the game opened up considerably. Huidrom Thoi Singh, formerly on Bengaluru’s books, put in a crucial last-ditch tackle to prevent the ball from reaching an unmarked Narzary.
Gogoi found himself one-on-one with Gurpreet, but his shot crept wide. The resilient Highlanders inched ahead as Gogoi won a penalty in the 86th minute and Nestor Albiach converted from the spot.
Egged on by the fans, the hosts equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time, as Sivasakthi Narayanan came off the bench to head in Carneiro’s cross.
Result: Bengaluru FC: 1 (Sivasakthi Narayanan 90+5th) drew with NorthEast United: 1 (Nestor Albiach 86th).