Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager along with his coaching staff

Mourinho took charge in November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 15:57 ist
Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho looks on during the English Premier League football match. Credit: AFP File Photo

Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham Hotspur, and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra were sacked on Monday after a poor run of form.

A 2-2 draw on Friday against Everton left Tottenham, Champions League finalists in 2019, in seventh place in the Premier League and unlikely to reach the top four.

"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution," said Chairman, Daniel Levy.

Mourinho took charge in November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino. The club was yet to confirm whether Mourinho was still in charge.

Tottenham face a League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

The London club is among the 12 that shocked the football world on Monday by announcing the formation of a breakaway European Super League.

(With inputs from Reuters)

