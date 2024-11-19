Kerala to host Argentina football team next year; Messi's participation uncertain

Sources privy to the development told DH that it was not yet known whether famed players like Lionel Messi will be part of the team planning to visit Kerala. The team's visit is confirmed. A merchants' body is sponsoring the visit of the current world champions.

Kerala football craze had received international attention during the last world cup with even FIFA and many teams sharing pictures of huge cutouts of players in many parts of Kerala, especially Kozhikode and Malappuram, on their social media pages.