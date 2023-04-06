Kylian Mbappe unhappy with PSG for promo video to fans

Kylian Mbappe unhappy with PSG for promo video to fans

The video released by PSG on Wednesday features snippets from an interview with Mbappe, in which he talks about the club and its supporters

AP
AP, Paris,
  • Apr 06 2023, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 21:28 ist
Kylian Mbappe. Credit: AFP Photo

Paris Saint-Germain has annoyed Kylian Mbappé by making him the focus of a promotional video that excluded Lionel Messi, Neymar and other teammates.

“I'm not in agreement with this published video,” Mbappé wrote Thursday in a statement published on his Instagram account.

“PSG is a great club and a big family but it's definitely not Kylian Saint-Germain.”

Mbappé is the only person who speaks in the video the club sent this week to fans seeking to persuade them to buy season tickets. Teammates like goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are seen in some match action footage.

The 24-year-old Mbappé talks about how important fans are for his hometown club.

Also Read: Record-breaking Kylian Mbappe determined to carry PSG past Bayern

It was sent days after Messi was booed by some sections of the crowd at Parc des Princes ahead of a 1-0 loss for the league leaders against Lyon on Sunday.

Mbappé wrote he was not told how the interview conducted inside the stadium would be used.

“It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day,” said the France captain, who reminded why he has campaigned with the national team for protecting players' image rights.

PSG still leads the French league by six points but was eliminated from the Champions League, losing home and away to Bayern Munich. 

Kylian Mbappe
Football
Sports News

