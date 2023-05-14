Man charged with assault for shoving Newcastle manager

Leeds fan charged with assault after shoving Newcastle manager Howe

Howe said he could not remember much about the incident but called for better security measures

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 14 2023, 17:54 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 17:54 ist
Eddie Howe. Credit: AFP Photo

A Leeds United supporter has been charged with assault after running into the technical area and pushing Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in the chest during the 2-2 Premier League draw, police said on Sunday.

Howe was shoved in the closing stages of Saturday's clash at Elland Road, following which Leeds issued a lifetime ban on the supporter.

Also Read | Newcastle held 2-2 by Leeds, manager Howe accosted by fan

Howe said he could not remember much about the incident but called for better security measures.

"Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday," West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter.

"The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on July 21."

Leeds, who are still in the relegation zone but moved up one spot to 18th on 31 points after the draw, travel to West Ham United before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of the season.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Football
Leeds United
Newcastle United
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

 