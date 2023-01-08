Leeds survive Cardiff scare in FA Cup

Leeds narrowly avoided an embarrassing FA Cup third round exit against second tier Cardiff as Sonny Perkins' stoppage-time equaliser capped a stirring fightback from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

After Premier League sides Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth crashed out against lower-league opposition on Saturday, Leeds were in danger of becoming the latest victims of the FA Cup's famed ability to produce memorable giant-killings.

Jesse Marsch's team were rocked by first-half goals from Jayden Philogene-Bidace and Sheyi Ojo in rain-lashed south Wales.

But Cardiff, languishing just above the Championship relegation zone, were unable to hold on to their lead as Rodrigo got one back, then missed a penalty, before Perkins netted with seconds left to force a replay.

On an equally filthy afternoon in 2002, Leeds' previous FA Cup trip to Cardiff had ended ignominiously.

Leeds were flying high at the top of the Premier League after reaching the Champions League semi-finals the previous season, while Cardiff were mid-table in the third tier.

Yet the Bluebirds upset the odds with a famous 2-1 victory in a febrile third round encounter dubbed the 'Battle of Ninian Park' after fans clashed on the pitch at the final whistle, while Cardiff's chairman Sam Hammam rowed with Leeds boss David O'Leary.

Losing to supposedly inferior teams in the FA Cup has become something of an unwanted habit for Leeds since then, with Crawley, Newport, Sutton, Rochdale, Histon and Hereford enjoying memorable upsets against them.

It looked like being another chastening exit for Leeds after a costly blunder from the visitors in the 24th minute.

Pascal Struijk waited for Leeds keeper Joel Robles to claim a long pass, but the ball ran through to Mark Harris.

Although Harris's effort was saved by Robles, Philogene-Bidace was on hand to slot into the empty net.

Cardiff are the lowest scorers in the Championship this season with 20 goals from 26 games, but they ran Leeds ragged again in the 31st minute.

Former Liverpool winger Ojo collected Andy Rinomhota's chipped pass into Leeds area, chesting the ball down as he evaded Diego Llorente before driving a rising shot high into the net.

But Marsch sent on Rodrigo in the second half and the Spanish striker reduced the deficit in the 65th minute with a powerful header from Sam Greenwood's cross.

Leeds wasted a golden opportunity to level after Cardiff's Joel Bagan was sent off for handling Junior Firpo's shot on the goal-line in the 80th minute.

Rodrigo took the resulting penalty but Jak Alnwick dived to his left to make a fine save.

Leeds refused to surrender and the 18-year-old Perkins flicked in the equaliser from close-range deep into stoppage-time despite Cardiff appeals for offside.

Elsewhere in Sunday's third round action, Blackburn won 1-0 at Championship rivals Norwich in David Wagner's first game as Canaries boss, while Bristol City drew 1-1 with Swansea in another all-second tier clash.

Later, Manchester City will look for a second win over spluttering Chelsea in the space of four days.

Pep Guardiola's side won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday and welcome the 2022 FA Cup runners-up to the Etihad Stadium for the rematch.

Aston Villa, who host fourth tier-Stevenage, have a manager with a rich cup pedigree in Unai Emery.

The Spaniard won the Europa League three times with Sevilla and also claimed four domestic cups in France with Paris Saint-Germain.