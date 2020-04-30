Legendary footballer Chuni Goswami no more

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 30 2020, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 19:47 ist
Chuni Goswami. Credit: Twitter Photo

 Legendary former India footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The iconic sportsperson, who also played first-class cricket for Bengal, was 82 and breathed his last at a hospital here. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

"He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5pm," a family source told PTI.

Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems.

Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964.

As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.

