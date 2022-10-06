Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will 'surely' be his last

Messi made his international debut in 2007 and has since won 164 caps for Argentina

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 06 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 23:06 ist
Lionel Messi file photo. Credit: AFP Photo

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said Thursday that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will "surely" be the last of his career.

"It's my last World Cup, surely. I feel good physically, I was able to do a very good pre-season this year, which I couldn't do last year. It was essential to get to where I am, with a good state of mind and a lot of hope," the 35-year-old told ESPN-Argentina.

Messi made his international debut in 2007 and has since won 164 caps for Argentina.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lionel Messi
Qatar
Football
Qatar World Cup
Sports News

What's Brewing

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

'Bella Ciao', protest anthem the world loves to sing

'Bella Ciao', protest anthem the world loves to sing

As guns fall silent, weddings return in Kashmir borders

As guns fall silent, weddings return in Kashmir borders

Eco-friendly 'crackers' grow into vegetable plants

Eco-friendly 'crackers' grow into vegetable plants

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

 