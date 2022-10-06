Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will 'surely' be his last

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said Thursday that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will "surely" be the last of his career.
"It's my last World Cup, surely. I feel good physically, I was able to do a very good pre-season this year, which I couldn't do last year. It was essential to get to where I am, with a good state of mind and a lot of hope," the 35-year-old told ESPN-Argentina.
Messi made his international debut in 2007 and has since won 164 caps for Argentina.
