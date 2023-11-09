Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father released by Colombia's ELN two weeks after kidnapping

Bogota: Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas on Thursday freed the father of Liverpool football star Luis Diaz, after kidnapping him in the country's north nearly two weeks ago, the government said.

The kidnapping of Luis Manuel Diaz has disrupted the government's peace talks with the ELN, which restarted last year in hopes of ending the group's part in Colombia's 60-year conflict, which has killed at least 450,000 people.

The two sides began a six-month ceasefire in August.

Local television channels showed Diaz's father at an airstrip in the city of Valledupar in Colombia's Cesar province after he descended from a helicopter.

The government's negotiating delegation at peace talks with ELN said in a statement it celebrated the liberation and that Diaz was safe and sound, but that the kidnapping "should never have happened."