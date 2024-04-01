Man City and Arsenal draw 0-0, to Liverpool's benefit

"We want all the three points obviously, and we tried our best to get the win ... but we'll take the point and move on," Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard said.

"We had to defend a lot, a bit more deep than we would have liked. It was a tight game and a tough one. So much can happen before the end of the season, we have to take it game-by-game."

Gabriel Jesus had Arsenal's best chances, firing two shots just wide in the first half and then narrowly failing to meet an inviting cross from Bukayo Saka.

City's best opportunity was Kevin De Bruyne's early corner kick that glanced off the shoulder of Nathan Ake but fell to keeper David Raya.

City parked themselves in Arsenal's half over a final tense few minutes but the visitors held strong.

The normally reliable Haaland failed to make contact with the ball when he seemed to have a simple finish from Josko Gvardiol's header late in the game, holding his head in his hands in frustration while the City fans groaned.

While Arsenal lacked the firepower of recent weeks - they had scored an astounding 33 goals in eight successive league victories - shutting down City was mission accomplished for the Gunners, who were clobbered 4-1 at the Etihad last season before City ran away with the title.

"We can't be satisfied when we draw," said Arsenal defender William Saliba. "We leave with one point, but we are not satisfied. We know they are the best team in the world, so we have to be focused.

"We didn't score but we didn't concede, so we are happy. We defended well. We have to keep going like that."

The game marked the final clash between two of the top three teams this season.