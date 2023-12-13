Man United out of Europe after 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich

United won one only of their six group games, with their hopes of advancing hanging by a thread after they twice gave up a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw at Galatasaray on Nov. 29.

Bayern, who beat United 4-3 in their previous meeting in Munich, had already secured top spot in the group.

COMAN STRIKES

Coman scored with ease when he drifted into space in United's penalty area and no United defender picked him up, leaving Harry Kane to find the Frenchman with a flicked pass that the Bayern winger fired past goalkeeper Andre Onana.

"It was nice," Kane told TNT Sports. "I felt like we controlled the game and had the better chances. We were calm and we knew in the quick transitions we could hurt them.

"It is always tough when you are top and through already but we had a good motivation. It was nice to get the win today. We have enough ability to go far in this competition. That is the ambition, to go and win the Champions League."

United's 15 goals conceded were the most by any English team in this year's group stage.

It was the club's sixth time of going out at the group stage and first since 2020-21 plus only the second time they have finished bottom in their group after the 2005-06 campaign.

Ten Hag's struggling team have 12 defeats in 24 games in all competitions this season, losing 3-0 to lowly Bournemouth on Saturday to sit sixth in the Premier League.

United had numerous chances, including a couple from Bruno Fernandes early in the second half. The United captain launched one well over the bar from the edge of the box and the second just wide of the post, grimacing in frustration after both.

United also lost central defender Harry Maguire to a groin injury in the 40th minute on a miserable night.