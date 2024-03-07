Manchester City through to Champions League quarters after easy 3-1 win over Copenhagen

Manchester: Holders Manchester City cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over FC Copenhagen on Wednesday in their last-16 second leg, a 10th consecutive win in the competition that wrapped up a 6-2 aggregate triumph.

City, who started the game with a two-goal cushion, took care of business early with first-half goals by Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

Akanji scored with City's first chance, volleying in Alvarez's corner in the fifth minute.

"I saw the ball coming. It was perfect for my foot," Akanji told TNT. "I was really happy about it. It was our aim to score early. The first two goals in the first half made it easier for us. We tried to do our best and did what we had to do."