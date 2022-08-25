Manchester City to face Chelsea in League Cup

Manchester City to face Chelsea in League Cup

It is one of six all-Premier League clashes in the last 32 along with Manchester United v Aston Villa

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 25 2022, 04:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 04:53 ist
Credit: Reuters photo

Manchester City will face Chelsea in the pick of English League Cup ties after the draw for the third round was made Wednesday.

It is one of six all-Premier League clashes in the last 32 along with Manchester United v Aston Villa.

In the others, Arsenal face Brighton, Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham, Wolves host Leeds while Everton travel to Bournemouth.

 

3rd draw

Arsenal v Brighton, Manchester City v Chelsea, Manchester United v Aston Villa, Wolverhampton v Leeds, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham, Newcastle v Crystal Palace, Bournemouth v Everton, Liverpool v Derby County, Leicester v Newport County, West Ham v Blackburn, Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford v Gillingham, Burnley v Crawley, Bristol City v Lincoln City, Stevenage v Charlton, MK Dons v Morecambe.

-- Ties being played on November 8, 9 and 10

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manchester City
Chelsea FC
Premier League
FOOTBALL
Sports News

What's Brewing

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

Indian single malts on the rise

Indian single malts on the rise

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

 