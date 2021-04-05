Manchester United's Martial could miss rest of season

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the news before his side's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United's France forward Anthony Martial could miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury sustained on international duty, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the news before his side's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

"Unfortunately, he sprained his knee with France. It's always when they go away on internationals... you can keep your fingers crossed and hope they come back fit," he said.

"Losing Anthony for what might be the rest of the season is very disappointing, especially when reports from there (France) was that it wasn't anything serious but it looks a bad one."

The 25-year-old Martial limped off during France's World Cup qualifying clash with Kazakhstan last weekend.

