Maradona's death a 'devastating blow' for Naples, says his old club Napoli

Maradona's death 'devastating blow' for Naples: Napoli

Napoli captain Diego Maradona surrounded by media after the 1989 UEFA Cup Final second leg between VFB Stuttgart and S.S.C Napoli at Neckarstadion on May 17, 1989 in Stuttgart, West Germany. Credit: Getty Images

Italian soccer club Napoli said on Wednesday the death of its former star Diego Armando Maradona was a "devastating blow" for both the city and the club.

"We are in mourning," said club spokesman Nicola Lombardo. "We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock."

Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, helping the city win its first Serie A league title.

