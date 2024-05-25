Mariners beat Victory in A-League Grand Final to seal treble

Central Coast Mariners came from behind to beat Melbourne Victory 3-1 in the A-League Grand Final at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday, winning back-to-back titles and becoming the first Australian team to seal a historic treble.

Mariners had won the league crown as well as the AFC Cup while their extra-time win on the back of Ryan Edmondson's late double also denied Victory a record-equalling fifth trophy.

"I still think I'm dreaming, someone needs to wake me up because what's just gone on in the past 120 minutes - I can't comprehend," Edmondson said.

"All season these boys have had a never-say-die attitude. It's gone from losing the first four games of the season to this. It goes to show the character of each and every one of us."