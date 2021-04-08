Mbappe double helps PSG to thrilling win at holders Bayern

Mbappe double helps PSG to thrilling win over Bayern

Reuters
Reuters, Munich
  Apr 08 2021
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 04:21 ist
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the 2-3 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Credit: AFP Photo

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe scored twice to steer the visitors to a 3-2 victory over holders Bayern Munich in a topsy-turvy Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Mbappe fired in his eighth goal of the competition in the 68th minute after Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 37th minute and Thomas Mueller on the hour had cancelled out a two-goal PSG lead. It was Bayern's first Champions League loss in more than two years.

PSG had stunned the hosts in the third minute through Mbappe, whose powerful low drive squeezed through the legs of keeper Manuel Neuer.

The French side were brutally efficient and scored with their second chance of the game when Neymar picked out Marquinhos with a pinpoint cross and the PSG captain beat Neuer in the 28th minute.

Choupo-Moting had headed onto the crossbar in the second minute but did better with another header in the 38th and Mueller brought the hosts level, nodding in a Joshua Kimmich free kick.

Mbappe scored from a quick counter-attack, however, and PSG survived late pressure from Bayern to hang on for victory ahead of next week's return leg in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Champions League
FOOTBALL

