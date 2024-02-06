Messi hopes to play in Tokyo friendly after Hong Kong letdown

Speaking to media for the first time since the team and their co-owner David Beckham were booed off the field, Messi said on Tuesday it was "disappointing" that he was unable to play, citing swelling in his adductor muscle.

"In Hong Kong, we had an open-door training session and I went out because there was such a big crowd there and there was a clinic with the kids, and I wanted to be there and participate," the 36-year-old told a press conference at a Tokyo hotel.

"But the truth is that the discomfort was still there and it was very difficult for me to play."