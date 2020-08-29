'Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday'

Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday, reports La Vanguardia

Reuters
Reuters, Madrid,
  • Aug 29 2020, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 23:24 ist

Lionel Messi will not take a planned coronavirus test on Sunday or attend training on Monday after his shock announcement earlier this week that he wants to leave Barcelona, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Saturday.

The paper reported Messi will send another burofax, the method by which he told the club he wanted to leave, to inform them of his decision not to attend training.

A burofax is a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document through a certified email, which issues a digital certificate with legal validity.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lionel Messi
FC Barcelona

What's Brewing

Messi transfer is a big opportunity for Barcelona

Messi transfer is a big opportunity for Barcelona

Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia X9000H, Zenfone 7 and more

Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia X9000H, Zenfone 7 and more

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

China’s missiles warn US aircraft carriers to stay away

China’s missiles warn US aircraft carriers to stay away

 