Messi's free kick goal against Ecuador: A familiar tale with a familiar ending

"Lionel Messi surging forward...brilliant from Messi, what a goal that is! The whole of this ground stands to applaud the 19-year-old boy."

- Barcelona vs Getafe, 2007

The young boy, touted as the one destined to become the Kohinoor among the jewels in world football, ran towards the sideline. The supporters erupted in joy, for they had seen something magical unfolding in front of them. The boy was flanked by the likes of Carles Puyol, Deco, Samuel Eto'o, Iniesta. Amidst the euphoria, a realisation dawned on everyone. He would go on to define football, changing the course of its narrative.

Argentina had a player named Diego Maradona once. Though, many people disagree with the adjective 'player'. To them, Diego Maradona was never another player on the football pitch. He was an artist, a wizard with the ball at his feet. After his retirement, everyone seemingly considered that there would never be another one like him. But Argentina is a lucky football team. And years later, they found a Lionel Messi to carry forward Maradona's legacy.

Fast forward to 2021. Lionel Messi in 34-years-old, playing in the Copa America in Brazil. He is aged, but his skills have not diminished. He had encountered heartbreaks in the tournament before. But this time, he looks determined to touch the cup.

Copa America has paled in comparison to the more glamourous Euro 2020. But the tournament has had its share of brilliant, memorable moments. One of them is the free kick of Lionel Messi in the quarterfinal against Ecuador.

Messi and free kicks are a match made in heaven. Every time he places the ball on the spot, goes some steps back, runs and kicks it, the ball seems to follow a trajectory of its own will. It has become a trademark of Messi's playing style, and he performed the magic once again against Ecuador.

In the dying moments of the match, or more specifically in the 93rd minute, Argentina got a free kick at the edge of the penalty area. They were already leading 2-0, with both goals coming from Messi's assists. Messi placed the ball on the spot, stepped back and calmly assessed the situation. Ecuador had formed a human wall, and their goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez was instructing the players in the wall to stand close and tight. They all knew what was coming. Everyone knows.

But still, Messi scored. Repeatedly, like a loop born out of a glitch in the time. He whipped the ball towards the right side of the goal. The ball curled viciously at an impossible angle. The wall jumped, Galíndez dived to his left. But the ball evaded all barriers and crashed into the net.

A familiar scene with a familiar ending. But still, it never fails to charm the audience.

It was Messi’s 58th free kick goal for club and country. Even after all this time, the ball still awaits to follow the instruction of its master.

Former England footballer Gary Lineker said, "Another Messi free kick in Copa America. 4 goals, 4 assists. Messi just being Messi."

Here are some of the reactions to that freekick:

