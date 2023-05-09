Messi's move to Saudi a 'done deal'

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a "huge" deal, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP on Tuesday.
"Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity and without naming the club.
"The contract is exceptional. It's huge. We are just finalising some small details," the source added.
Also Read: Apologetic Messi returns to training with Paris Saint-Germain
Asked about the comments, Messi's current club Paris Saint-Germain simply noted that he remains under contract until June 30.
A separate PSG source said: "If the club had wanted to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier."
The 35-year-old World Cup winner was suspended by Qatari-owned PSG last week for an unauthorised trip to Saudi, where he is a tourism ambassador.
Messi's expected arrival in the oil-rich kingdom follows in the footsteps of his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in a massive deal in January.
Ronaldo's agreement to June 2025 is said to total more than 400 million euros ($439 million), making him the world's highest paid athlete according to Forbes.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each
Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals
Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament
Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks
Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Lionel Messi wins Laureus award
SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts
NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life
China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news