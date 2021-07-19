Messi's Copa America Insta photo most-liked sports pic

Messi's photo with Copa America trophy becomes most-liked sports photo on Instagram

Widely loved and known as one of the greatest football players of all time, his fans from all over the world poured in wishes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2021, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 17:45 ist
Lionel Messi with the Copa America trophy. Credit: Instagram Photo/@leomessi

Football legend Lionel Messi’s photo of himself with the Copa America trophy on Instagram has become the platform’s most-liked sports photo with over 20.7 million likes.

The photo has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s tribute to another Argentinian, Diego Maradona, who passed away on November 25, 2020. The post received 19.8 million likes.

The photo was captioned, “What beautiful madness! This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions!”

Widely loved and known as one of the greatest football players of all time, his fans from all over the world poured in wishes.

The trophy was the 34-year-old’s first international trophy for his country. Argentina beat Brazil by one goal to nil in the final of the Copa America tournament to clinch their first trophy since 1993. PSG-winger Angel Di Maria scored the match’s only goal in the first half.

