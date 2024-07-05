More than a showman: Argentina's Emiliano Martinez builds 50% penalty success rate

It also extended the 31-year-old's penalty record with Argentina to an astonishing 50 per cent. Of 24 penalties faced for the national side, Martinez has saved nine with three off target.

"Dibu's an animal. What he's doing is crazy," said grateful teammate Rodrigo De Paul, using his nickname from a cartoon character.

In Houston on Thursday night, Martinez was unable to reprise the more controversial mind games he has used in the past: trash talking with penalty-takers as they walk up, moving the ball away, arguing with the referee.

After such antics at the World Cup helped Argentina to shootout wins over the Netherlands and France, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) changed its rules to say goalkeepers must not "unfairly distract" opponents.

Some dubbed it the "anti-Dibu" law.

However, Ecuador's record goalscorer Enner Valencia was sufficiently unnerved by just the presence of Martinez to hit his penalty against the post in normal time.

When the game ended 1-1 and went to spot kicks, Martinez's charisma was on full show: pumping up fans before diving first to his left then to his right in two magnificent saves from Ecuador's Angel Mena and Alan Minda.

Cue the wobbly dance, famous from the Qatar World Cup.