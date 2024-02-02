Napkin used to sign 13-year-old Messi for Barcelona goes to auction

The napkin on which Barcelona promised to sign 13-year-old Lionel Messi will be auctioned in March for a starting price of 300,000 pounds ($381,000), British auction house Bonhams said on Wednesday.

The napkin was signed in December, 2000 when Carles Rexach, then Barca's sporting director, agreed with agent Horacio Gaggioli to recruit the Argentine teenager who went on to become the club's all-time top scorer.

The pivotal moment in football history happened after Rexach and Gaggioli met to have lunch after Messi's father Jorge had become concerned at the lack of response following his son's initial trials at the Spanish club.