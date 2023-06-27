Nepal end SAFF Championship campaign with 1-0 win over Pakistan

A persistent Nepal ended their SAFF Championship campaign on a bright note, beating Pakistan 1-0 in a Group A match here on Tuesday.
Nepal's Aashish Chaudhary (80th minute) broke the deadlock and ensured that Pakistan went back home winless. Nepal and Pakistan were already out of contention for a semifinal berth after losing their earlier matches.
The first half was rather tepid with both the teams struggling a bit to find their range and rhythm, although Nepal enjoyed superior possession.
The pace picked up in the second half as Nepal and Pakistan went for the jugular. The first clear chance came Nepal's way as a cross from the right wing found Nawayug Shrestha unmarked but his header sailed over the bar.
Nepal intensified their sorties and came close to scoring a goal in the 60th minute. Manish Dangi just had to slot the ball past Yousuf Ijaz Butt but a weak shot was parried away by the Pakistan goalkeeper.
Eight minutes later, Shrestha took a lovely free-kick that curled into the Pakistan goal but the woodwork denied the Nepal midfielder.
Just as it appeared that the match was heading for a goalless draw, Sanish Shrestha found Aashish inside the box with a through pass. Aashish cleverly pushed the ball under a diving Yousuf to give Nepal a 1-0 lead.
Nepal had a few more chances to double the lead after Pakistan opted for a downright attacking game to find the equaliser. However, both the teams were unsuccessful in their respective ventures.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes
Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'
Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli
Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23
100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders
Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat
India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come
ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15
Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm