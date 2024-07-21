Olympics 2024: Australia's women football players arrive in Paris sans some luggage, medical equipment

Paris: Australia's women football players have arrived in Paris without some of their luggage, including key medical equipment, that has been stuck in Spain, Australia team chief Anna Meares said on Sunday.

The team, whose first group game is in four days' time against Germany in Marseille, will now need to have some of that equipment replaced locally before the luggage is eventually shipped to France.

"It is still currently in Spain and we are working with Football Australia to resolve this issue," Meares told a press conference. "They are still able to train and prepare, and they have their training and playing kit with them. But there are some items of personal luggage, some medical items and other equipment that is still on the ground in Spain."