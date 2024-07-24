Olympics 2024 | Only captains of football teams allowed to speak to referees

Paris: Only captains will be allowed to speak and discuss decisions with the referee during the Olympics, FIFA said on Wednesday following the rule's first implementation at last month's European Championship.

FIFA is encouraging the adoption of the measure by competition organisers globally after UEFA extended the new approach to all of their competitions in a bid to facilitate clearer communication.

"Without referees there is no football. Protecting match officials and ensuring they are treated with respect is fundamental for the future of the game," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

"Implementing measures such as 'captain only' is crucial in maintaining the spirit of football and safeguarding those who uphold its laws."