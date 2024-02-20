Olympique de Marseille sacks coach Gennaro Gattuso

Olympique de Marseille have fired manager Gennaro Gattuso after suffering a dip in form, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday, little more than four months following his appointment.

The 46-year-old Italian, who has previously coached Valencia, Napoli and AC Milan, was hired by Marseille as Marcelino's replacement in September last year.

Marseille is ninth in the French topflight after a winless run of five matches, out of which they have lost two and drawn three.

"Olympique de Marseille announces the end of its collaboration with Gennaro Gattuso," Marseille said in a statement.