Play-off challenge hots up as Bengaluru face Blasters

The clashes between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters have always pulled in big crowds regardless of the position on the Indian Super League table.

The script looks likely to be the same on Saturday, but with the added incentive that both teams are battling to secure their playoff berth.

A late resurgence has lifted Bengaluru to sixth position in the table with three games left in the season and their fate in their own hands. It is not a position many envisioned Simon Grayson's side to be in just a month ago when many were ready to write their eulogy for the season. Five wins on the bounce have changed it all.

Blasters, led by their charismatic coach Ivan Vukomanovic and inspirational captain Adrian Luna, sit third and a win here would rubber-stamp their playoff berth.

The home side are the most in-form team in the league but in emotionally charged games such as these, the mind and heart have to be in sync with each other.

"I got a sample of the rivalry between the two teams in Kochi. As a team, we need to ensure that we play with our minds and our hearts, and show the passion and desire required for any ISL game," admitted Grayson on the eve of the game.

"We’re in a positive frame of mind with the recent results and performances. The players feel confident. Tomorrow is another big step to getting where we want to be. I expect it to be an unbelievable atmosphere."

In the current win streak, Grayson has refused to tinker with the formula but Suresh Wangjam's suspension means he will be forced to do so. Thankfully for the coach, he will have his full contingent of foreigners, a rarity this season, at his disposal.

Meanwhile, the Blasters have found their defense to be a bit more porous than they would have liked and Vukomanovic might be tempted to rush back Marko Leskovic from injury to shore it up.

For Bengaluru, Roy Krishna's rise as a leader and his partnership with Sivasakthi Narayanan will be fundamental. Rohit Kumar and Javi Hernandez too will be key in midfield.

The visitors have their trump card in Luna, who has time and again dragged his team out of sticky situations, while Dimitrios Diamantakos, a streaky player, is always good for a goal.