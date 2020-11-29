Players are losing the joy of playing: Guardiola

Players are losing the joy of playing, says Man City's Guardiola

The pandemic forced last season to finish late and this campaign to be condensed into a shorter period

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 29 2020, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 12:35 ist
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Credit: AFP Photo

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his players could not revel in their 5-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday as hectic match scheduling had sucked some of the joy out of the sport.

The novel coronavirus pandemic forced last season to finish late and this campaign to be condensed into a shorter period, with a chorus of club managers lamenting the relentless schedule that they believe has contributed to more player injuries.

City, who bounced back from last week's defeat by Tottenham Hotspur and moved up to eighth with the win against Burnley, travel to Porto for a Champions League game on Tuesday before facing Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

"The problem is the players lose the joy of playing football," Guardiola told reporters.

"Before it was nice playing once or twice a week with spectators. Now it's three days and then another one. We will travel to Porto to win, then prepare against Fulham."

City had netted just 10 times in their opening eight games before Saturday's victory and Guardiola said his forwards must deliver if they are to retain their spot in the team.

"The goals help us, of course. Gabriel Jesus has to score goals. Raheem Sterling when he plays has to score. They have to score more goals. That is why they are here. It depends on the players, their performance on the pitch," Guardiola said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manchester City
Pep Guardiola
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Nepali takes grandma's socks to the world

Nepali takes grandma's socks to the world

Asteroid bigger than Burj Khalifa to fly by Earth today

Asteroid bigger than Burj Khalifa to fly by Earth today

Space Odyssey unwritten? Utah monolith disappears

Space Odyssey unwritten? Utah monolith disappears

The fine art of authenticity

The fine art of authenticity

Severe fire danger for Aus as mercury smashes records

Severe fire danger for Aus as mercury smashes records

AA to Zoom, substance abuse treatment goes online

AA to Zoom, substance abuse treatment goes online

How will co-living survive the coronavirus pandemic?

How will co-living survive the coronavirus pandemic?

''Hindu Fevicol' is what makes BJP special'

''Hindu Fevicol' is what makes BJP special'

 