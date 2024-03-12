Poor away form hinders BFC

Bengaluru: So far, in the 2023-24 Indian Super League season, Bengaluru FC have failed to win a single away match.
This abysmal record has been the primary reason why the Blues face an uphill task to sneak into the playoff places.
With just three points to show for from nine away matches (3 draws and 6 defeats), BFC have been found wanting on many fronts, the most indicative being their inability to score goals and keep clean sheets during their travels.
Seven goals scored and 16 conceded does not make for pleasant reading, and a deeper dive into some patterns reveal gaping holes that need filling up if the club wants to rediscover their title contender credentials.
While BFC, under Gerard Zaragoza, look to dominate possession at home with a high defensive line, this tactic has backfired in away matches as they have found it difficult to plug defensive gaps and parry counter-attacks.
The conversion rate in front of goal also takes a considerable dip, from 10.18 per cent at home to 6.79 per cent away.
Another dampener has been disciplinary issues. Both red cards this season came away from home at crucial junctures.
Currently in eighth place with 21 points, BFC are tied on points with sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC but have a game in hand.
Zaragoza conceded the abject away form in indeed a concern in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
'We really have a problem because we are bottom (for away wins) and it is time to change this," Zaragoza said.
"I think we are slowly improving our away form. We played a good game against Jamshedpur despite the players being tired. Against Mumbai too, we missed out on a win.
"To get into the playoffs, we need to win at least one match way from home. If not, we don't deserve to be in the playoffs," Zaragoza added.
With four matches left to play -- two home and two away fixtures -- Bengaluru FC face the prospect of two daunting must-win away matches.
After playing FC Goa at the Fatorda on March 14, Bengaluru FC are reacquainted with former head coach Carles Cuadrat as they travel to Kolkata to face East Bengal on April 7.
On either side of these away games, BFC play two of the league's top three sides - Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC - at home.
