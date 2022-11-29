Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to reach FIFA World Cup last 16

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to reach FIFA WC last 16

AFP
AFP,
  Nov 29 2022, 02:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 02:37 ist
Portugal's midfielder #08 Bruno Fernandes (R) cleebrates after he scored his team's second goal from the penalty shot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Uruguay. Credit: AFP Photo

Portugal booked their place in the FIFA World Cup last 16 on Monday as a Bruno Fernandes second-half double secured a 2-0 win over Uruguay.

The deadlock was broken in the 54th minute when Fernandes' cross was missed by Cristiano Ronaldo and flew straight into the net.

The Manchester United midfielder added a second in injury time from the penalty spot as Portugal moved to the top of Group H with six points.

