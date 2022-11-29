Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to reach FIFA World Cup last 16

Portugal booked their place in the FIFA World Cup last 16 on Monday as a Bruno Fernandes second-half double secured a 2-0 win over Uruguay.
The deadlock was broken in the 54th minute when Fernandes' cross was missed by Cristiano Ronaldo and flew straight into the net.
The Manchester United midfielder added a second in injury time from the penalty spot as Portugal moved to the top of Group H with six points.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube