Portugal coast into Euro 2024 last-16 with 3-0 victory over Turkey

The victory secures Portugal's progress while Turkey must avoid defeat on Wednesday to the Czech Republic, who drew 1-1 with Georgia

earlier on Saturday, to be certain of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Portugal started sharply and were unfazed by the deafening whistles from Turkey's supporters when in possession, with Ronaldo drawing an easy save from Bayindir inside two minutes.

Turkey -- who had lost all three of their previous European Championship games against Portugal without scoring -- often played out from the back and the gamble almost paid off after 20 minutes, but Pepe's last-man challenge stopped Orkun Kokcu.

Portugal scored shortly after through a quick break down the left, when Mendes played a dangerous ball across goal which Silva turned home for his first major tournament goal in his 15th game at either the World Cup or European Championship.

A defensive mix-up doubled their lead when Bayindir wandered out of his goal to collect a misplaced pass towards Ronaldo, only to watch Akaydin's backpass roll past him in slow motion.

Kerem Akturkoglu forced a great save from Diogo Costa almost immediately after, but Turkey otherwise created precious few chances.

The second half started in subdued fashion before substitute Ruben Neves played a long pass over the top, which fell to Ronaldo who laid the ball on a plate for Fernandes to score.

The game petered out even after Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella introduced teenage star Arda Guler but was marred by several pitch invaders in the last 20 minutes of the game, all of whom made a beeline for a selfie with Ronaldo.