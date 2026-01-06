<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/premier-league">Premier League </a>giants <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manchester-united">Manchester United </a>gave the pink slip to Ruben Amorim with the Portuguese manager barely in charge of 14 months. </p><p>His sacking followed a day after Chelsea mutually parted ways Enzo Maresca as the game of musical chairs with the coaches in the top flight of English football continues.</p><p>Current Under-18 coach Darren Fletcher has been given interim charge at the Old Trafford dug out. </p>.<p>As Manchester United's managerial merry-go-round continues after Amorim sacking, here is a look at five potential contenders for the hot seat at Old Trafford. </p>.<p>Spain and Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez could possibly be one of the hot contenders to fill in for Amorim. </p><p>The 45-year-old, who began his coaching sting with Qatar's Al Sadd is currently out of job since quitting as Barcelona coach in 2024. The Spaniard Xavi represents a different kind of bet -- identity and ideals over immediate pragmatism. He remains associated with a possession-first, youth-forward model that seeks control through the ball. It remains to be seen though if the Spaniard could replicate his success at home in England. </p> .<p>Maresca parted ways with Chelsea last week after falling out with the club's hierarchy. The 45-year-old Italian won the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup in his first season at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with the Manchester City job should Pep Guardiola quit at the end of the season. But, he could still be a hot bet at the Old Trafford dug out. </p> .<p>The Former England manager is reportedly admired by the Old Trafford hierarchy and has been linked with the United job in the past. But it is unclear whether the former Middlesbrough boss would favour a return to club management. The 55-year-old had stepped down from England duty following Euro 2024.</p>.<p>Tuchel has one job at the moment -- to win the World Cup with England later this year. The 52-year-old German, has hinted that he is open to prolonging his stay, but the former Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss could be tempted by the Old Trafford hotseat.</p>.<p>Crystal Palace boss Glasner brings a compelling blend of pragmatism and structure. He delivered the London club their first major trophy when they won the FA Cup last season, and reshaped a mid-table side into one of the league's most organised units with the same 3-4-3 that Amorim was so committed to.</p><p>Glasner could be tough to pry away from Palace, although his contract situation and his own ambitions make him a realistic target, especially if United wait until summer. </p>