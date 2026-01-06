Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Premier League: Five contenders who could replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United's dug out

As Manchester United's managerial merry-go-round continues after Amorim sacking, here is a look at five potential contenders for the hot seat at Old Trafford.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 06:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Xavi Hernandez

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Enzo Maresca

Gareth Southgate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Tuchel

Oliver Glasner

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 06:22 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsManchester UnitedPremier LeagueXaviThomas TuchelRuben Amorim

Follow us on :

Follow Us