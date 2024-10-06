Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Premier League: Guardiola praises Kovacic for scoring twice in Man City's win over Fulham

There has been plenty of speculation on how City would fare without midfield maestro Rodri, who was ruled out for the rest of season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament last month.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 22:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 22:15 IST
Manchester CityPep GuardiolaFootball NewsPremier LeagueSport NewsFulham

Follow us on :

Follow Us