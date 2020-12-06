Jamie Vardy nets Leicester 2-1 win at Sheffield

Premier League: Jamie Vardy nets Leicester 2-1 win at Sheffield

Leicester moved up to third on 21 points from 11 games, while Sheffield United stayed in last place with one point

Reuters
Reuters, Sheffield,
  • Dec 06 2020, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 22:20 ist
Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (L) scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Leicester City. Credit: AFP photo.

A 90th-minute goal from striker Jamie Vardy gave Leicester City a 2-1 win at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday, lifting the Foxes back into the top four while leaving the Blades rooted to the bottom of the table.

Leicester moved up to third on 21 points from 11 games, while Sheffield United stayed in last place with one point, after stretching their winless league run to 14 games dating back to the end of last season.

Vardy netted a trademark winner as he raced clear through the middle and steered his shot past Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after Oliver McBurnie had cancelled out an Ayoze Perez opener for the visitors.

Perez gave the Foxes a 24th-minute lead when he powered in a close-range volley but McBurnie equalised three minutes later as he headed home a John Lundstram corner.

Leicester dominated the first half and twice hit the post through Vardy and James Maddison, with the home side restricted to sporadic raids.

The pace dropped in the second half and when it seemed the Blades had done enough to earn a share of the spoils, Maddison released Vardy with a sublime pass and the striker made no mistake from the edge of the penalty area.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Leicester City
FOOTBALL
Premier League
Jamie Vardy

What's Brewing

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

'Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as severe as expected'

'Job cuts in Covid aftermath not as severe as expected'

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

Here's why 'Harry Potter' is not on social media

 