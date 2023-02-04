Premier League leaders Arsenal suffer second defeat of the season to Everton as Dyche reign begins

New Everton boss Sean Dyche's reign began with a shock 1-0 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal as James Tarkowski's second-half header saw the Toffees win their first game since October and move out of the relegation zone on Saturday.
The defeat left Arsenal with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who visit Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Everton looked a much-improved unit in Dyche's first game in charge after replacing Frank Lampard and they troubled Arsenal throughout, coming close to opening the scoring in the first half through Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure.
Also Read | Aubameyang dropped, Badiashile left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad
Tarkowski finally broke the deadlock for the hosts on the hour mark with a powerful header from a corner by fellow former Burnley man Dwight McNeil which flew past Aaron Ramsdale.
Arsenal did pose problems, with Bukayo Saka forcing a goal-line clearance from Tarkowski after a volley in the first half and Eddie Nketiah blasting an effort over from close range.
Deadline day signing Jorginho made his Gunners debut a minute before Everton's goal but could not do enough to change his side's fortunes.
Everton, who had only been separated from bottom spot by goal difference, are now 17th, a point above the drop zone.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023
A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies
IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector
Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet
Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws
Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal