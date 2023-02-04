Aubameyang, Badiashile out of Chelsea's CL squad

Aubameyang dropped, Badiashile left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad

The Blues spent in excess of £300 million in the January transfer window on eight new signings

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Feb 04 2023, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 07:15 ist
Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chelsea have dropped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and left out new £36 million ($44 million) signing Benoit Badiashile from their Champions League squad for the rest of the season.

The Blues spent in excess of £300 million in the January transfer window on eight new signings.

However, UEFA rules allow only three new players to be registered for the knockout stages.

Enzo Fernandez, whose £107 million move from Benfica set a new British transfer record, has been included alongside Mykhailo Mudryk and loan signing Joao Felix.

That meant there was also no place for Aubameyang.

The former Arsenal captain had become a peripheral figure under Graham Potter even before the wave of new arrivals in January.

By contrast, Badiashile has made an impressive start to his Chelsea career since joining from Monaco.

The centre-back has been part of a defence that kept back-to-back clean sheets against Crystal Palace and Liverpool in his two appearances to date.

Chelsea face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Germans will host the first leg on February 15 with the return at Stamford Bridge on March 7.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Football
Chelsea FC
Champions League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record

Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

 