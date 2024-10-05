Home
Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup

City and Chelsea are the two English clubs who have qualified for the expanded month-long Club World Cup set to start on June 15.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 07:19 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 07:19 IST
FootballSports NewsSoccerPremier League

