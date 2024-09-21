Premier League's best square off as Arsenal visits City

Arsenal will visit Manchester City on Sunday in a meeting of the Premier League's top two finishers in each of the past two seasons, but both clubs could be missing stars who have been central to their recent successes.

The sides were again first (City) and second (Arsenal) in the early-season table entering the weekend.

City manager Pep Guardiola suggested that longtime creative midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has a chance to be involved after he was removed early from the team's 0-0 draw with Inter Milan in UEFA Champions League play on Wednesday with what appeared to be a groin issue.

Perhaps his absence would be less critical than in previous seasons. The 33-year-old has only one goal and one assist in league play, but City (4-0-0, 12 points) have still scored 11 times during their perfect start -- with Erling Haaland contributing an amazing nine of those goals.