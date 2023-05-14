PSG close in on French title as AC Ajaccio go down

PSG close in on French title as AC Ajaccio go down

Ajaccio are 18th on 23 points, 11 points from 16th-placed AJ Auxerre

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • May 14 2023, 09:41 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 09:45 ist
Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Paris St Germain edged closer to a record 11th French title when they beat AC Ajaccio 5-0 at home on Saturday, sending the Corsican side into Ligue 2 as Lionel Messi faced the wrath of the Parc des Princes.

Messi, who started after a club-imposed suspension for missing training last month, was booed by the fans before and during a one-sided encounter that took PSG to 81 points with three games left, thanks to goals by Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, a double by Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Youssouf's own goal.

Christophe Galtier's side lead second-placed RC Lens, who beat Stade de Reims on Friday 2-1 despite being down to 10 men, by six points. Third-placed Olympique de Marseille, who host bottom side Angers on Sunday, are five points behind Lens.

Ajaccio are 18th on 23 points, 11 points from 16th-placed AJ Auxerre. The last four clubs in the 20-team Ligue 1 will go down at the end of the season.

Both teams finished with 10 men after Hakimi and Ajaccio's Thomas Mangani were sent off late. 

