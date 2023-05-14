PSG close in on French title as AC Ajaccio go down

Paris St Germain edged closer to a record 11th French title when they beat AC Ajaccio 5-0 at home on Saturday, sending the Corsican side into Ligue 2 as Lionel Messi faced the wrath of the Parc des Princes.
Messi, who started after a club-imposed suspension for missing training last month, was booed by the fans before and during a one-sided encounter that took PSG to 81 points with three games left, thanks to goals by Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, a double by Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Youssouf's own goal.
Also Read: Villa beat Tottenham as race for European spots hots up
Christophe Galtier's side lead second-placed RC Lens, who beat Stade de Reims on Friday 2-1 despite being down to 10 men, by six points. Third-placed Olympique de Marseille, who host bottom side Angers on Sunday, are five points behind Lens.
Ajaccio are 18th on 23 points, 11 points from 16th-placed AJ Auxerre. The last four clubs in the 20-team Ligue 1 will go down at the end of the season.
Both teams finished with 10 men after Hakimi and Ajaccio's Thomas Mangani were sent off late.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Climate change is making cyclones more intense
India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK
Panama Canal maintenance to extend its life by 100 yrs
How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections
Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old
Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders
How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023