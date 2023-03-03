PSG, Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi charged with rape

The Madrid-born player was a key part of Morocco's surprise run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 03 2023, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 16:27 ist
On Monday, Hakimi appeared at the FIFA Best awards ceremony in Paris, where he was named in the FIFPro men's world team of the year. Credit: AFP File Photo

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, French prosecutors told AFP on Friday.

Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors Thursday in connection with accusations from a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.

The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, was seen at PSG training on Friday morning.

Contacted by AFP, the club made no comment.

Also Read | Gunmen threaten Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket in Argentina

Hakimi allegedly paid for his accuser to travel to his house while his wife and children were away on holiday.

On Monday, Hakimi appeared at the FIFA Best awards ceremony in Paris, where he was named in the FIFPro men's world team of the year.

In Qatar, he was a cornerstone of the Morocco team that became the first nation from the Arab world to reach the last four of a World Cup.

Under French law, being charged does not necessarily mean the case will go to trial.

Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
rape
Morocco
Football
Sports News

