Rashford to miss a 'few games' for Manchester Utd with muscle injury

United have been boosted by the recent return to fitness of Anthony Martial, who scored the second goal against Everton

AFP, London,
  • Apr 12 2023, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 16:42 ist
Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with Sevilla after suffering a muscle injury that is likely to keep him out for "a few games", the club announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 28 goals for Erik ten Hag's side this season, limped out of the 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday.

"Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday's UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury," United said in a statement.

"The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.

"Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in."

United have been boosted by the recent return to fitness of Anthony Martial, who scored the second goal against Everton, and loan signing Wout Weghorst is another attacking option.

Creative midfielder Christian Eriksen returned from a lengthy injury lay-off as a substitute against Everton while United are expected to welcome Casemiro back into the squad for Thursday's clash with Sevilla after the Brazilian midfielder served a suspension.

Manchester United, who won the League Cup in February, are chasing a top-four spot in the Premier League and meet Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals later this month.

