Real Madrid, Barcelona primed for classic 'El Classico' showdown

Real Madrid are 42 games unbeaten in the league heading into Sunday. LaLIga's record for most games unbeaten is 43 games, which is held by Barcelona. To keep the record, Barca must beat Real.
24 October 2024

24 October 2024
