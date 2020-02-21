Second-string BFC eye another victory

With a playoff spot already assured in the Indian Super League and key clashes coming thick and fast, Bengaluru FC will field a much-changed side in their clash against ATK at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Carles Cuadrat's men face Mazia S&RC at home on Wednesday in the AFC Cup preliminary qualifier and having lost the first leg 2-1, the second leg is sure to take more precedence. Add to that the semifinal schedule, where they play the first leg at home on March 1 and second leg on March 7 followed by a potential AFC Cup clash on March 11, the fixtures are coming thick and fast.

Coming into the game having already played five games this month, the Spanish tactician confirmed that there will be seven players making their first start of the season.

"We've already reached the playoffs so we are going to take it easy because we have three finals in the next weeks," Cuadrat said. "So I'm going to give chances to other players. There will be seven players tomorrow who will start for the first time this season."

Goalkeeper Prabhsukan Gill, defenders Parag Srinivas, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sairut Kima, attackers Semboi Haokip and Leon Augustine are all in line to make their start.

While Bengaluru has been remarkably consistent in making the playoffs in all three years in ISL, this is the season they have laid bare chinks in the armour.

Replacing Miku, a consistent goalscorer and arguably the best player in the league, was always going to be an arduous task. With Manuel Onwu missing seven games, big-name signing Raphael Augusto missing nine games due to injury, and the attackers more often than not forgetting their scoring boots, goals have been hard to come by.

It's a testament to their set-piece prowess and defensive grit - not to mention Sunil Chhetri's ability to defy father time - that they have booked a semifinal spot despite scoring the second lowest number of goals this season.

ATK, on the other hand, has had a strong season riding on Roy Krishna's impressive 14 goals and the second best defensive record. Prabir Das, the all-action star, and a re-imagined wingback role for Michael Soosairaj has only added to their stability.

Having secured the second spot, Antonio Lopez Habas, coach of ATK, might also be in a mood to give some of his key players a rest and use this as an opportunity to learn more about the opponents, who they could potentially face in the semifinals.