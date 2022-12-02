South Korea reach FIFA World Cup last 16 as Uruguay crash out

South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday, a win that looked set to send the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.
With the clock ticking down on South Korea's time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations
After an early opener for Portugal by Ricardo Horta, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.
The last-gasp win for South Korea looked set to earn them second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who were winning 2-0 against Ghana. Portugal finished top of the group.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022
'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down
US company turns air pollution into fuel
Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID