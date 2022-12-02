South Korea reach FIFA WC last 16 as Uruguay crash out

South Korea reach FIFA World Cup last 16 as Uruguay crash out

Hwang Hee-chan's goal in stoppage time was enough to put the Koreans through to the knockout phase

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 02 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 01:16 ist
South Korea's midfielder Hwang Hee-chan (L) scores his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 2, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday, a win that looked set to send the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.

With the clock ticking down on South Korea's time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations

After an early opener for Portugal by Ricardo Horta, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.

The last-gasp win for South Korea looked set to earn them second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who were winning 2-0 against Ghana. Portugal finished top of the group.

FIFA
Qatar World Cup
Football
South Korea
portugal
Uruguay
Sports News

